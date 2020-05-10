UK PM Johnson has eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of some constraints on Sunday

New measures will come into effect from Wednesday:

people will be allowed to spend as much time as they want outside

permitted to travel to work if they cannot work from home

unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise

Johnson:

"You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household.

You must obey the rules on social distancing and to enforce those rules we will increase the fines for the small minority who break them."





Johnson emphasised for the easings to remain:

social-distancing measures are followed and the rate of infection stays below one

--

UK went into lock down on March 23. Still restrcieed:

schools and non-essential shops remain shut until at least June

some hospitality industry could open in July













