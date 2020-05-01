UK PM Johnson: I can confirm that we are past the peak of this disease
UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, tweets
"I can confirm that we are past the peak of this disease.
We are past the peak and we are on the downward slope.
And we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term.
But we can only defeat coronavirus by our collective discipline and working together."
Some light at the end of the tunnel, but any easing of lockdown restrictions may not follow any time soon. Remember, the government outlined five key tests for that to happen: