UK PM Johnson: I do not believe we need a full lockdown

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

PM Johnson speaks on additional Covid measures

PM Johnson begins statement in Parliament on additional Covid 19 measures:
  • More people in hospital with Covid then when we went into lockdown
  • I do not believe we need a full lockdown
  • full lockdown would deprive children of education and damage economy
  • do not believe we should stand aside and let the virus spread
  • says to let virus ri[ would mean intolerable death toll
  • we cannot allow the virus to rip
  • I take no pleasure in imposing restrictions on businesses
  • we need to go further
  • Johnson introduces 3 tier system of rules
  • Tiers are medium, high and very high
  • High alert aims to reduce household to household transmission
  • Most areas in local lockdown will go into high category
  • very high alert level will apply where transmission is rapidly rising
  • in very high alert levels pubs and bars will close
  • retail, schools and universities will remain open in all alert levels
  • government will expand economic support to those affected 
  •  gyms and leisure centers, betting shops and casinos will close and very high risk areas
  • weeks and months ahead will be difficult
  • Liverpool city region put it highest alert level
  • highest alert areas will have four-week review
The GBPUSD is trading at 1.3039 as Johnson makes his remarks.  That is up marginally on the day.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose