UK PM Johnson: I do not believe we need a full lockdown
PM Johnson speaks on additional Covid measures
PM Johnson begins statement in Parliament on additional Covid 19 measures:
- More people in hospital with Covid then when we went into lockdown
- I do not believe we need a full lockdown
- full lockdown would deprive children of education and damage economy
- do not believe we should stand aside and let the virus spread
- says to let virus ri[ would mean intolerable death toll
- we cannot allow the virus to rip
- I take no pleasure in imposing restrictions on businesses
- we need to go further
- Johnson introduces 3 tier system of rules
- Tiers are medium, high and very high
- High alert aims to reduce household to household transmission
- Most areas in local lockdown will go into high category
- very high alert level will apply where transmission is rapidly rising
- in very high alert levels pubs and bars will close
- retail, schools and universities will remain open in all alert levels
- government will expand economic support to those affected
- gyms and leisure centers, betting shops and casinos will close and very high risk areas
- weeks and months ahead will be difficult
- Liverpool city region put it highest alert level
- highest alert areas will have four-week review
The GBPUSD is trading at 1.3039 as Johnson makes his remarks. That is up marginally on the day.