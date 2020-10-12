UK PM Johnson: I do not believe we need a full lockdown

PM Johnson speaks on additional Covid measures

PM Johnson begins statement in Parliament on additional Covid 19 measures:

More people in hospital with Covid then when we went into lockdown



I do not believe we need a full lockdown



full lockdown would deprive children of education and damage economy



do not believe we should stand aside and let the virus spread



says to let virus ri[ would mean intolerable death toll



we cannot allow the virus to rip

I take no pleasure in imposing restrictions on businesses



we need to go further



Johnson introduces 3 tier system of rules



Tiers are medium, high and very high



High alert aims to reduce household to household transmission



Most areas in local lockdown will go into high category



very high alert level will apply where transmission is rapidly rising



in very high alert levels pubs and bars will close



retail, schools and universities will remain open in all alert levels



government will expand economic support to those affected



gyms and leisure centers, betting shops and casinos will close and very high risk areas



weeks and months ahead will be difficult



Liverpool city region put it highest alert level



highest alert areas will have four-week review



The GBPUSD is trading at 1.3039 as Johnson makes his remarks. That is up marginally on the day.