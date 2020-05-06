UK PM Johnson: I don't think we can make international comparison on death tolls

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, comments in parliament





A time will come for reviewing UK virus decisions

The virus situation at care homes have shown palpable improvement

Bitterly regrets the epidemic going on in care homes

The government has come under a lot of flak in recent days as the UK death toll from the coronavirus became the highest in Europe as of yesterday, with the Department of Health reporting 29,427 deaths from the disease.





But even then, official data is showing that the health department figures are underestimating the deadliness of the virus as ONS suggests that the disease had directly or indirectly caused 42,140 deaths across the UK as of 24 April.





I would agree that is is difficult and near impossible to compare virus cases and death rates across countries considering all the protocols and criteria adopted are entirely different.





That being said, the present situation still does call for concern in the UK as it means easing of lockdown measures may still take some time before being implemented.



