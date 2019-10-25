Johnson: If Labour opposes election, we will not engage in pointless "Brexitology" in parliament

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





Government will continue with domestic agenda

It is up to the EU to decide on extension, we can leave on 31 October

Reaffirms that he is "totally against" Brexit extension

Essentially, he's saying that they won't do anything about the Brexit legislation until Labour agrees to support an election motion.





If anything else, I think he's almost certain that his Brexit deal will get amended into something completely different via the legislative procedures.





I don't think the pound will like that very much as it just means that the current Brexit deal is of not much use unless Johnson gets his wish of an election - which he may not.





So, any extension will just prolong the uncertainty and limbo without getting closer to an actual solution to the Brexit impasse. Back in circles, we go...







