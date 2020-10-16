UK PM Johnson: If there's a fundamental change to EU position, we are willing to listen

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by Boris Johnson

This to me, says that he isn't 100% going to follow through with a no-deal outcome. All it could take is some technicality or some light pandering and he may very well get the UK back to the negotiating table or extend negotiations further in the coming weeks.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose