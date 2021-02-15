UK PM Johnson: If we possibly can, we will be setting out target dates for earliest reopening

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson

  • No decisions have been taken on exact date to reopen schools
  • Hoping to do so by 8 March
  • We will try to set out a roadmap out of lockdown
Johnson is managing expectations a little before he gets into more detail on plans for the UK to exit lockdown next week. Nothing out of the ordinary so far but there is a degree of optimism going into next week's announcement.
