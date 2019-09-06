UK PM Johnson: I'll go to Brussels and get a deal

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





People in the UK want us to get on and leave on 31 October

Confident of getting a Brexit deal at the October EU council summit

Says Labour must have the guts to have an election

Says not willing to contemplate resigning

That's technically still possible if he can bring something different to the table that we hadn't already seen over the past three years. As such, a deal won't be struck and European leaders have already lost faith in the government after what has transpired this week.





The real issue now is that if he does go to Brussels seeking an extension rather than being "dead in a ditch", why should European leaders grant him one when he has no working majority and no alternative workable solution to get a deal even after an extension?



