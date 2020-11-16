UK PM Johnson: I'm in good health and have no symptoms, but will self-isolate for two weeks
UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, updates on his health situation
Johnson came into contact with Lee Anderson, a parliamentary member who tested positive for the coronavirus, so is self-isolating just in case. His latest tweet reveals that he isn't showing any symptoms and is in good health so all is good for now.
If you recall, Johnson did contract the coronavirus a few months back but is taking precaution here on the off-chance that he could be reinfected again.