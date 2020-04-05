UK PM Johnson to remain in hospital overnight. Monday's Covid-19 meeting will be chaired by Raab

The news is here: Reports that UK PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests as a precaution

The key issue is that Johnson has had a high temperature for 10 days since testing positive. That is not a good sign. I have seen speculative reports that Johnson may have (or had) preconditions that make him susceptible to being more ill from the infection. These are NOT confirmed reports, if you hear them also.





The UK government Covid-19 meeting is at 9.15 London time (which is 0815GMT).

As of now PM Johnson remains in charge but this meeting will be chaired by foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

