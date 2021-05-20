UK PM Johnson increasingly optimistic coronavirus restrictions can end as planned on June 21

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK is reaping the benefits of vaccinations and will continue to do so as the rollout continues to younger people:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is increasingly optimistic that coronavirus restrictions can end as planned on June 21
  • data is showing the Indian variant not spreading as fast as previously feared
  • Hospital admissions are “fairly flat” in variant hotspots
  • initial estimates suggest a smaller increase in transmissibility that would not risk overwhelming the NHS if restrictions end next month
Report comes via UK media, Times, link here (gated) . 

