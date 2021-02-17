UK PM Johnson: Lockdown should be eased in stages

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





Will set out steps to move out of lockdown on 22 February

Approach will be cautious, prudent, irreversible

The unwinding of restrictions will be done in stages

Speculation on easing lockdown is understandable, urges patience and waiting

Johnson is trying to manage expectations ahead of his big announcement next Monday. Expect there to be much rumours on that going about over the weekend and it will be a risk event to be mindful of for the pound in the week ahead.



