UK PM Johnson: Lockdown should be eased in stages
Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson
- Will set out steps to move out of lockdown on 22 February
- Approach will be cautious, prudent, irreversible
- The unwinding of restrictions will be done in stages
- Speculation on easing lockdown is understandable, urges patience and waiting
Johnson is trying to manage expectations ahead of his big announcement next Monday. Expect there to be much rumours on that going about over the weekend and it will be a risk event to be mindful of for the pound in the week ahead.