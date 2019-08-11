UK PM Johnson meet Irish PM Varadkar to discuss Brexit, backstop

The UK Telegraph on Sunday reporting BJ is meet with the Irish PM on Brexit and the Northern Ireland backstop.

No dates were set as yet says the report





The background to this is BOJ has told the EU there's little point in new talks on a withdrawal agreement unless the Union is willing to drop the Northern Irish backstop

The EU has said it is not prepared to reopen the agreed upon separation deal





GBP up a few ticks to open the week here, currently cicra 1.2054











