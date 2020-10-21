UK PM Johnson: National lockdown is not the right policy

Further comments by Boris Johnson





He is pretty much staking his political career on this stance, but it is more of the fact that he would have drawn scrutiny from the opposition either which way.





Though from an economic perspective, at least we can factor an outlook whereby Johnson would not go 'nuclear' to curb the spread of the virus across the UK.





Johnson also rules out a circuit breaker as it would mean shutting down schools and businesses, thus causing psychological and economic damage. Adding that he believes the current policy in place would allow all regions to bounce back strongly.