UK PM Johnson: Of course we're not going to extend the Brexit transition period

Further comments by Johnson in parliament

When asked about the odds of him becoming prime minister, this was what Johnson had to say back in the day:

That's about all you need to know. My thoughts from earlier in the week:

Otherwise, we are likely to see the can kicked down the road again and I firmly believe that at the end of the day, both sides will fall back on some technicality to sell a compromise.

A skinny deal excluding the three key outstanding issues (instead postponing them) will allow Boris Johnson to "technically" stick with a Brexit on 1 January 2021 while the EU doesn't have to move its red lines and be made to look worse off from any deal.

