UK PM Johnson on Brexit: The situation at the moment is very tricky
UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, remarks on Brexit
- I'm always hopeful
- You've got to be optimistic, you've got to believe there's the power of sweet reason
- But it's looking very difficult at the moment
- It may come a moment where a deal won't be possible
- We're still a long way apart on fisheries
- Will do my best to sort it out if we can
This is all semantics. Again, it doesn't look like there is anything to do with the technical aspect of getting to a deal anymore. It is all down to the political optics, so if anything it is more than likely a positive outcome will see some form of technical workaround.