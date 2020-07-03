UK PM Johnson on Brexit: We need to get a good deal

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





We are not remotely being disrespectful to the EU

Don't think it is right to proceed by obeying EU rules

There is a good agreement to be reached

But if we can't, we will have very good other options

Just some token remarks by Johnson as all of this continues to allude to the fact that both sides are still not seeing eye to eye ahead of more negotiations between this month and September. If you need some reminding, September is supposedly the "hot phase" so expect talks between now and then to be rather insignificant - at least in terms of progress.



