UK PM Johnson on Brexit: We need to get a good deal
Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson
- We are not remotely being disrespectful to the EU
- Don't think it is right to proceed by obeying EU rules
- There is a good agreement to be reached
- But if we can't, we will have very good other options
Just some token remarks by Johnson as all of this continues to allude to the fact that both sides are still not seeing eye to eye ahead of more negotiations between this month and September. If you need some reminding, September is supposedly the "hot phase" so expect talks between now and then to be rather insignificant - at least in terms of progress.