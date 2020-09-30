UK PM Johnson: On target to conduct 500,000 tests per day

UK PM Johnson speaking on coronavirus

on target to conduct 500,000 tests per day



if evidence requires, will not hesitate to take further measures



if we do the work together now, it gives best possible chance of avoiding further measures



British people do not want to "throw in the sponge"



if health service were to be overwhelmed, no one would get care for other conditions



confident that we will get through this



Does not want to return to a national lockdown

We're not going back to the situation in March at the moment

The only way to do that is to follow the guidance



For the GBPUSD, the pair has come off the spike highs reached near the London fix. Technically, the pair has retraced back down to the high from yesterday at 1.2902. It is also near the underside of the broken trend line.







