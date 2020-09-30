UK PM Johnson: On target to conduct 500,000 tests per day
UK PM Johnson speaking on coronavirus
- on target to conduct 500,000 tests per day
- if evidence requires, will not hesitate to take further measures
- if we do the work together now, it gives best possible chance of avoiding further measures
- British people do not want to "throw in the sponge"
- if health service were to be overwhelmed, no one would get care for other conditions
- confident that we will get through this
- Does not want to return to a national lockdown
- We're not going back to the situation in March at the moment
- The only way to do that is to follow the guidance
