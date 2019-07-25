UK PM Johnson: Our mission is to deliver Brexit on 31 October

Boris Johnson begins his speech in parliament

Says we want to make this country the greatest place on earth

Would prefer to leave the EU with a deal

But committed to leaving the EU on 31 October whatever the circumstances

Existing Brexit deal i.e. withdrawal agreement is unacceptable to parliament

Says backstop must be abolished to reach a deal

Wants to negotiate new Brexit deal in good faith

Other Brexit arrangements are 'perfectly possible'

Hopes that EU will be ready to rethink changes to withdrawal agreement

UK is better prepared for no-deal than many believe

That's a lot of big talk and I reckon it won't go down well with European lawmakers. Unless they have a change of heart or are willing to extend an olive branch - one that they didn't with Theresa May - then I don't see how any of the above can be vindicated.





If anything else, this just points towards a likely no-deal outcome once negotiations fail to advance and that's when we'll see parliament start turning on him like they did with May.



