UK PM Johnson: Our mission is to deliver Brexit on 31 October

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Boris Johnson begins his speech in parliament

Boris Johnson
  • Says we want to make this country the greatest place on earth
  • Would prefer to leave the EU with a deal
  • But committed to leaving the EU on 31 October whatever the circumstances
  • Existing Brexit deal i.e. withdrawal agreement is unacceptable to parliament
  • Says backstop must be abolished to reach a deal
  • Wants to negotiate new Brexit deal in good faith
  • Other Brexit arrangements are 'perfectly possible'
  • Hopes that EU will be ready to rethink changes to withdrawal agreement
  • UK is better prepared for no-deal than many believe
ForexLive
That's a lot of big talk and I reckon it won't go down well with European lawmakers. Unless they have a change of heart or are willing to extend an olive branch - one that they didn't with Theresa May - then I don't see how any of the above can be vindicated.

If anything else, this just points towards a likely no-deal outcome once negotiations fail to advance and that's when we'll see parliament start turning on him like they did with May.

