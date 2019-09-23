UK PM Johnson paints a rosy picture of post-Brexit UK

Reuters with extracts from an upcoming speech by BJ to US and Canadian business folk

post-Brexit Britain will "roll out the red carpet" for investors

UK will devise better regulation for sectors in which the UK leads the world

to say he wants a market that is open to the world with the most competitive tax rates in the hemisphere

to say UK will take advantange of post-Brexit freedoms including on new tax allowances for investment

to say he wants to make Britain the best place in the world to start, run and build a business

Can't really blame him for his optimism, part of the job.











