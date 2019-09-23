UK PM Johnson paints a rosy picture of post-Brexit UK

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with extracts from an upcoming speech by BJ to US and Canadian business folk

  • post-Brexit Britain will "roll out the red carpet" for investors 
  • UK will devise better regulation for sectors in which the UK leads the world
  • to say he wants a market that is open to the world with the most competitive tax rates in the hemisphere
  • to say UK will take advantange of post-Brexit freedoms including on new tax allowances for investment
  • to say he wants to make Britain the best place in the world to start, run and build a business
Can't really blame him for his optimism, part of the job. 

