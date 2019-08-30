UK PM Johnson: Parliament will have a lot of time for further Brexit consideration

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





I want to try and get an agreement

We have greatly strengthened our position with the EU

We are in the last stages of negotiating with our EU "friends"

If the EU thinks that Brexit can be stopped, the less likely they are to gives us a deal

The worst thing for democracy would be to cancel the referendum

If we stop the UK from leaving on 31 October, it will do lasting damage to people's trust in politics

He's just reiterating his justification for proroguing parliament here without actually mentioning the prorogation. There's nothing else that really stands out apart from some possible 'famous last words' quotes that we may see come to light before this ends.



