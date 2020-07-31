UK PM Johnson reportedly to halt plans for further lockdown relaxation

The Sun reports on the matter





UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is due to address the public later today and is expected to announce that most of the measures that would be lifted tomorrow would now be "put on ice", according to The Sun here

This comes after the government has announced some lockdowns in north east England as reported earlier in the day here and is a setback on plans to further reopen the economy, with leisure centers and theaters expected to be reopened in August.





Johnson is expected to make an announcement later at midday local time.



