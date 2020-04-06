UK PM Johnson said to still be in hospital after admission on Sunday

A Reuters source reports on the matter

In case you missed the news over the weekend, UK prime minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital amid persistent coronavirus symptoms with a rumour floating around that he has been put on ventilator support.
It is one of the reasons that is weighing on the pound as we get the week started considering the political and economic uncertainties associated.

Let's hope that Boris will recover quickly and that it isn't anything too serious.

