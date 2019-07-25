UK PM Johnson says that EU has every reason to want to compromise on Brexit

Further comments by Boris Johnson

Says that lawmakers have a collective responsibility to get Brexit done

Says that technologies exist to resolve Irish border issue

He's not wrong that European leaders would want to avoid a no-deal outcome but the talk about the Irish border is a bit misleading in my view. If they had such a solution before, he wouldn't even be elected as prime minister today.





All the talk today has been a lot of huffing and puffing as he takes office. It'll be another story once we actually get into the details of the negotiations and when the euphoria settles down after the summer recess.



