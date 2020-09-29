UK PM Johnson: Shortcomings of UK labour market made painfully apparent by virus crisis
Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson
- UK economy is under-productive
- The economy has been shaken by the virus crisis
- UK has shortages of many crucial skills
Pretty much just stating the fact, but the slack in the UK labour market has been rather well documented for quite a while already even before the pandemic struck.
Johnson is outlining plans to transform the UK's training and skills system, so there isn't much else of note so far.