UK PM Johnson: Shortcomings of UK labour market made painfully apparent by virus crisis

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson

Johnson
  • UK economy is under-productive
  • The economy has been shaken by the virus crisis
  • UK has shortages of many crucial skills
Pretty much just stating the fact, but the slack in the UK labour market has been rather well documented for quite a while already even before the pandemic struck.

Johnson is outlining plans to transform the UK's training and skills system, so there isn't much else of note so far.

