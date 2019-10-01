UK PM Johnson speech extracts - wants to get Brexit done and 'move on'
Boris Johnson has come up with a plan: Brexit - More on UK PM Johnson's proposal for Northern Ireland special relationship with Europe
Part of it is a can-kick, part of it is likely unacceptable to the EU (check the link above)
BJ is giving a speech Wednesday UK time to the Conservatives' annual conference
- says UK will leave on October 31 with or without a deal
- will say his offer is his final Brexit offer to the European Union
- if not acceptable to the EU the UK will not negotiate further
- says his plan is a "fair and reasonable compromise".
"Let's get Brexit done on October 31 so in 2020 our country can move on."
Note:
- UK parliament has passed a law that requires the PM to request a Brexit delay if he fails to secure an acceptable deal at an EU summit on October 17.
- The EU wants "legal and operational" proposals for the changes Johnson wants to a deal his predecessor Theresa May negotiated with the bloc last year