UK PM Johnson speech extracts - wants to get Brexit done and 'move on'

Boris Johnson has come up with a plan: Brexit - More on UK PM Johnson's proposal for Northern Ireland special relationship with Europe

Part of it is a can-kick, part of it is likely unacceptable to the EU (check the link above)





BJ is giving a speech Wednesday UK time to the Conservatives' annual conference

says UK will leave on October 31 with or without a deal

will say his offer is his final Brexit offer to the European Union

if not acceptable to the EU the UK will not negotiate further

says his plan is a "fair and reasonable compromise".

"Let's get Brexit done on October 31 so in 2020 our country can move on."





Note: