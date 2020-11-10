UK PM Johnson spoke to Pres. Elect Biden
Although Biden has been declared the winner, it ain't over till it's over. Pres. Trump continues his fight in the courts. Sen. Majority Leader McConnell supported the president's decision to pursue legal action.
- UK's Johnson spoke to Pres. elect Biden
- congratulated Biden on his election
- looks forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries
- looks forward to working with Biden on tackling climate change, promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic.
McConnell is currently on the wires saying:
- It's not unusual to challenge a voting results
- transition will occur at appropriate time
Honestly, the last comment is a bit more tame and that it implies a transition of power at least. When the appropriate time is it is up for debate.
Meanwhile, below are the latest "shouted" tweets from the President (all caps and exclamation points):
Yesterday, Pres. Trump fired his Secretary of Defense.