UK PM Johnson: There is nothing in the data currently to delay 21 June reopening
The UK economy looks set for a buzzing summer
ONS data earlier in the day already signaled some excitement for the UK with the number of restaurant bookings being a third higher than pre-pandemic levels for the week through to 24 May i.e. 32% above the same week in 2019.
That does provide some confidence that consumers are out and about again and policymakers will be hoping that will translate into more spending during the summer.