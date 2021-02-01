UK PM Johnson: There is still a risk of the virus getting out of control again
Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson
- Infections are still at a high level
- But there are some signs of flattening in infection rates
- Confident that there is enough supply for second vaccine shot within 12 weeks
- Confident that all vaccines provide high protection against all variants
Johnson is out to manage expectations as UK virus cases start to ease and the vaccine rollout so far is progressing rather well. That is a good sign for the UK economy on hopes that it could really bounce back more strongly in late Q2 perhaps.