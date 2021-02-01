UK PM Johnson: There is still a risk of the virus getting out of control again

Infections are still at a high level

But there are some signs of flattening in infection rates

Confident that there is enough supply for second vaccine shot within 12 weeks

Confident that all vaccines provide high protection against all variants

Johnson is out to manage expectations as UK virus cases start to ease and the vaccine rollout so far is progressing rather well. That is a good sign for the UK economy on hopes that it could really bounce back more strongly in late Q2 perhaps.