UK PM Johnson: These are early days on vaccines

Global leaders taking a cautionary tone

Adam spoke of Justin Trudeau's caution on a vaccine.  President-elect Biden just said there are many months until a vaccine is widely available.

UK PM Johnson is the latest to be cautious.

  • Stresses that these early days on vaccine
  • we cannot rely on vaccine news as a solution
  • would be a mistake to slacken or resolve in fighting the virus
  • irrespective of vaccine on the way are not, must keep trying to bring R down
  • if Pfizer vaccine passes safety check, we will begin NHS vaccination program.

