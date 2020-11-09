UK PM Johnson: These are early days on vaccines
Global leaders taking a cautionary tone
Adam spoke of Justin Trudeau's caution on a vaccine. President-elect Biden just said there are many months until a vaccine is widely available.
UK PM Johnson is the latest to be cautious.
- Stresses that these early days on vaccine
- we cannot rely on vaccine news as a solution
- would be a mistake to slacken or resolve in fighting the virus
- irrespective of vaccine on the way are not, must keep trying to bring R down
- if Pfizer vaccine passes safety check, we will begin NHS vaccination program.