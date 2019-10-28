UK PM Johnson to EU Tusk: "I confirm the extension"
Vote on General Election will take place at 6:45 London time
In a letter to EU's Tusk, UK PM Johnson says:
- I confirm the extension
- This is an unwanted prolongation
- He confirms the UK's formal agreement to Brexit extension
- Unwanted extension is damaging to our democracy and to relationship with EU
- Urges EU to make clear that a further extension is not possible after January 31
- Tells Tusk we will not seek to disrupt EU's business
- He fears parliament will never ratify deal when it has the option of further delay
- Urges EU members to make clear extension beyond Jan 31 is not possible
- Hope to move forward rapidly to ending our EU membership and beginning talks on free-trade agreement
- would campaign for for withdrawal agreement that is on the table in any election
- We must have December 12 as a hard stop on Brexit debate