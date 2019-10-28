UK PM Johnson to EU Tusk: "I confirm the extension"

Vote on General Election will take place at 6:45 London time

In a letter to EU's Tusk, UK PM Johnson says:

I confirm the extension



This is an unwanted prolongation



He confirms the UK's formal agreement to Brexit extension



Unwanted extension is damaging to our democracy and to relationship with EU



Urges EU to make clear that a further extension is not possible after January 31



Tells Tusk we will not seek to disrupt EU's business

He fears parliament will never ratify deal when it has the option of further delay

Urges EU members to make clear extension beyond Jan 31 is not possible

Hope to move forward rapidly to ending our EU membership and beginning talks on free-trade agreement

would campaign for for withdrawal agreement that is on the table in any election



We must have December 12 as a hard stop on Brexit debate







To view the going on's in the House of Commons, click on the link below: