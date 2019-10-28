UK PM Johnson to EU Tusk: "I confirm the extension"

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Vote on General Election will take place at 6:45 London time

In a letter to EU's Tusk, UK PM Johnson says:
  • I confirm the extension
  • This is an unwanted prolongation
  • He confirms the UK's formal agreement to Brexit extension
  • Unwanted extension is damaging to our democracy and to relationship with EU
  • Urges EU to make clear that a further extension is not possible after January 31
  • Tells Tusk we will not seek to disrupt EU's business 
  • He fears parliament will never ratify deal when it has the option of further delay 
  • Urges EU members to make clear extension beyond Jan 31 is not possible 
  • Hope to move forward rapidly to ending our EU membership and beginning talks on free-trade agreement 
  • would campaign for for withdrawal agreement that is on the table in any election
  • We must have December 12 as a hard stop on Brexit debate
To view the going on's in the House of Commons, click on the link below:

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose