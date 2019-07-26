UK PM Johnson to stress to Macron that withdrawal agreement needs to be reopened

Comments by the UK PM spokesman





Says that Johnson spoke to France's Macron

Johnson told Macron what he wants to achieve on Brexit

Both agreed to stay in contact

Says that Johnson will note withdrawal agreement needs to be reopened

To also note that backstop must be abolished

Says in all calls with EU leaders, Johnson will be stressing desire for a deal

European lawmakers have already stated their case in point over the last 24 hours so I don't see why they would change that all of a sudden. We have wasted almost a year going in circles over the same issue (withdrawal agreement and backstop) and changed from May to BoJo but yet, here we still are.



