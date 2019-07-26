UK PM Johnson to stress to Macron that withdrawal agreement needs to be reopened
Comments by the UK PM spokesman
- Says that Johnson spoke to France's Macron
- Johnson told Macron what he wants to achieve on Brexit
- Both agreed to stay in contact
- Says that Johnson will note withdrawal agreement needs to be reopened
- To also note that backstop must be abolished
- Says in all calls with EU leaders, Johnson will be stressing desire for a deal
European lawmakers have already stated their case in point over the last 24 hours so I don't see why they would change that all of a sudden. We have wasted almost a year going in circles over the same issue (withdrawal agreement and backstop) and changed from May to BoJo but yet, here we still are.