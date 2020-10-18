UK PM Johnson to warn ‘time running out’ to prepare for end of Brexit transition
Via the Financial Times on the end of Britain's Brexit transition period on January 1.
- With a warning from the PM
- Johnson will launch a major advertising campaign to publicise customs rules
- prospect of severe disruption increased last week when Downing Street said that negotiations on a trade agreement with the EU were "over", and that traders should prepare for an outcome of no trade deal.
Link to the FT above for more (may be gated)
