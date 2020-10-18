UK PM Johnson to warn ‘time running out’ to prepare for end of Brexit transition

Via the Financial Times on the end of Britain's Brexit transition period on January 1.

  • With a warning from the PM 
  • Johnson will launch a major advertising campaign to publicise customs rules
  • prospect of severe disruption increased last week when Downing Street said that negotiations on a trade agreement with the EU were "over", and that traders should prepare for an outcome of no trade deal.
Link to the FT above for more (may be gated)  

This the latest:
Brexit headline ping pong has a while to run yet .... 

Remember this?
