UK PM Johnson is speaking on Tuesday - to say that Brexit deal never made sense
UK Telegraph with the heads up an what the Prime Minister will say in his speech to EU leaders.
In summary,
- he'll say that the Brexit divorce deal is "contradictory"
- it must be rewritten to protect the Union,
- The Prime Minister believes the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement is legally ambiguous and would leave Northern Ireland isolated from the rest of the UK, something that was "unforeseen" when he agreed to it last year.
Link to the piece is here (may be gated)
GBP had a sell off on Monday. This is adding to the negatives for it.
An old cartoon but getting more relevant again?