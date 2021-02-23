UK PM Johnson: Very optimistic on 21 June full reopening

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson

  • But not guaranteed that will be the case
In case you missed it, he set out the timeline for the reopening and the stages that the UK will go through in his announcement yesterday here.
