UK PM Johnson: We are making progress against the coronavirus outbreak

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is back in office and speaking outside Downing Street now





There are real signs awe are passing through the peak

We are on the brink of achieving the first clear mission

That is to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed

We are beginning to turn the tide, this is a moment of 'maximum risk'

Understands the long-term impact of lockdown, how hard social distancing has been

But must recognise the risk of a second spike of infections

When we are sure the first phase is over, that will be the time to move on

I don't expect Johnson to deliver any solid messages about easing lockdown restrtictions and what the government's plans are at this stage. This is merely a "welcome back" speech if anything else as he returns to office today after nearly a month of absence.



