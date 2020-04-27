UK PM Johnson: We are making progress against the coronavirus outbreak

Subscription Confirmed!
Gold sits a little softer on the day but buyers maintain near-term control for now
Cable buyers more upbeat, but nears a test of daily trendline resistance
EUR/USD climbs on weaker dollar, buyers seek more bullish near-term break
AUD/USD climbs to more than six-week high on softer dollar to start the week
Goldman Sachs technical analysis looking for USD top
BOJ's Kuroda: Yen has been stable relative to the dollar
BOJ's Kuroda: Will not rule out lower rates from future policy options
BOJ's Kuroda: Price momentum has been lost for now
BOJ's Kuroda: Japanese economy expected to remain in severe state for some time
USD/JPY is a few points lower following the BOJ statement