UK PM Johnson: We are making progress against the coronavirus outbreak

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is back in office and speaking outside Downing Street now


  • There are real signs awe are passing through the peak
  • We are on the brink of achieving the first clear mission
  • That is to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed
  • We are beginning to turn the tide, this is a moment of 'maximum risk'
  • Understands the long-term impact of lockdown, how hard social distancing has been
  • But must recognise the risk of a second spike of infections
  • When we are sure the first phase is over, that will be the time to move on
I don't expect Johnson to deliver any solid messages about easing lockdown restrtictions and what the government's plans are at this stage. This is merely a "welcome back" speech if anything else as he returns to office today after nearly a month of absence.

