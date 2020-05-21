UK PM Johnson: We are making vast progress in testing and tracing

A tweet by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





"We are making vast progress in testing and tracing, and I have great confidence that we will have a system very soon that will help us defeat this disease."

As mentioned earlier in the day, perception matters when it comes to governments dealing with the coronavirus crisis and the UK hasn't given out a good impression in that sense.





There is still outcry in certain quarters about the lack of testing and poor handling of the situation with care homes. And now Johnson is promising on tracking and tracing by 1 June in order to convince the naysayers that he has a solid plan to reopen the economy.





Let's see how that turns out in the coming two weeks.