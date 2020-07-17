UK PM Johnson: We can now control the virus through targeted local lockdowns

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





We are publishing framework for containing future virus outbreaks

Local authorities will be given new powers from tomorrow

Ministers will be able to close whole sectors in an area

Ministers can order people to stay at home in specified areas

He also reaffirms that the national lockdown was undoubtedly the right thing to do at the time. For now, things are looking better but complacency is the real threat to a possible resurgence in virus cases so caution must be heeded.





In any case, things still aren't as smooth-sailing for the government with the coronavirus deaths data called into question (again) after a reporting mess by Public Health England



