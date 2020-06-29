UK PM Johnson: We cannot just step back on the economy now

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson


  • We have seen a big fall in GDP
  • Government will remain engaged to help people, businesses get through this
  • Will double down on investment on infrastructure, education and technology
  • Everybody must go back to schools in September
Although these are mostly token remarks, it is more of a statement he is trying to make here. In essence, this is Boris Johnson symbolising that the UK has moved on from the worst of the coronavirus crisis.

But let's reserve judgment for how well that pans out in the coming weeks. As we have seen with the situation in the US and such, things aren't that straightforward.

