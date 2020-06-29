UK PM Johnson: We cannot just step back on the economy now

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





We have seen a big fall in GDP

Government will remain engaged to help people, businesses get through this

Will double down on investment on infrastructure, education and technology

Everybody must go back to schools in September

Although these are mostly token remarks, it is more of a statement he is trying to make here. In essence, this is Boris Johnson symbolising that the UK has moved on from the worst of the coronavirus crisis.





But let's reserve judgment for how well that pans out in the coming weeks. As we have seen with the situation in the US and such, things aren't that straightforward.



