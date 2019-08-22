UK PM Johnson: We have adequate time to find solution to the Irish border

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson


  • Admired Merkel's spirit shown yesterday to find technical solutions on backstop
  • Where there is a will, there is a way
ForexLive
Johnson is painting a bit of a pretty picture to yesterday's meeting with Merkel in Berlin, but I wouldn't want to read too much into that. The pound is liking the comments a little too much in my view with cable spiking to a high of 1.2182 before settling back lower.

Macron's tone doesn't sound too optimistic:

  • Withdrawal agreement can't be changed
  • We need visibility on backstop in 30 days
  • No one will wait until 31 October for a good solution

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose