UK PM Johnson: We have adequate time to find solution to the Irish border

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





Admired Merkel's spirit shown yesterday to find technical solutions on backstop

Where there is a will, there is a way

Johnson is painting a bit of a pretty picture to yesterday's meeting with Merkel in Berlin, but I wouldn't want to read too much into that. The pound is liking the comments a little too much in my view with cable spiking to a high of 1.2182 before settling back lower.





Macron's tone doesn't sound too optimistic:





Withdrawal agreement can't be changed

We need visibility on backstop in 30 days

No one will wait until 31 October for a good solution



