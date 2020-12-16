UK PM Johnson: We have agreed to go ahead with planned Christmas relaxation

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, confirms in parliament

This refers to the earlier report from here. Though he does warn that it is crucial for people to exercise a high degree of caution during the period.
