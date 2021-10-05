UK PM Johnson: We have reliable supply chains for Christmas
Remarks by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson
- There have been shortages of lorry drivers around the world
- There are going to be difficulties as the economy wakes up
- We want wage growth and productivity to grow
- Rising wages is a good thing
This sounds a lot more like politicking rather than actually outlining the challenges faced by the UK economy and trying to work towards resolving them. The energy crisis is already a good example of that and don't expect supply chain issues to ease in the months ahead, not in the UK and not anywhere else globally.