UK PM Johnson: We have reliable supply chains for Christmas

Remarks by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson

  • There have been shortages of lorry drivers around the world
  • There are going to be difficulties as the economy wakes up
  • We want wage growth and productivity to grow
  • Rising wages is a good thing
This sounds a lot more like politicking rather than actually outlining the challenges faced by the UK economy and trying to work towards resolving them. The energy crisis is already a good example of that and don't expect supply chain issues to ease in the months ahead, not in the UK and not anywhere else globally.

