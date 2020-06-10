UK PM Johnson: We will be announcing more easing of lockdown measures today

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





Wants to reopen hospitality as quickly as possible, but no earlier than 4 July

Aiming to reopen pubs and cafes on 4 July

Wants to make sure that 2 meter social distancing rule is under constant review

The government is hailing the recent drop in the number of deaths as a key milestone but the overall numbers have been far from satisfactory to say the least. ONS reported that over 50,000 people have died from the virus in the UK as of its update yesterday.





The real worry now is that the government has been rushing the reopening a bit too quickly, and a secondary virus outbreak in the UK will be a massive setback not just for the economy, but also Johnson and the government's reputation at this stage.



