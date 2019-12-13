UK PM Johnson: We will leave the EU on 31 January; no ifs, no buts

Johnson has secured the largest Conservative majority since the 1987 election

With this election, we put an end to all those miserable threats of a 2nd referendum

The pound is under some light selling pressure as cable slips to 1.3416. I reckon there's a hint of profit-taking there but it does put the 61.8 retracement level @ 1.3453 back on the table as an active resistance level.





Anyway, here's the breakdown of the votes with only 2 seats left to declare:











