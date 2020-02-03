UK PM Johnson: We will not engage in cutthroat race to the bottom on trade

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Says that the UK wants a thriving trade and economic partnership with the EU

Boris Johnson
ForexLive
  • We are not undermining EU standards
  • We will not insist the EU does everything we do as a price of free trade
He also says that he hopes that the EU will realise that the "sauce for the goose is also the sauce for the gander". Adding that there is no need for an agreement to involve accepting EU rules - which is exactly the opposite to the mandate outlined by the EU earlier.

