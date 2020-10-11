UK PM Johnson will reveal new COVID-19 measures on Monday
UK Prime Minister Johnson will announce the new restrictions to MPs on Monday
- the BBC says it is "very likely" some areas will face further restrictions
- plan is for a three-tier local lockdown system
- details of each tier, including the level of infection at which an area would qualify for it and the nature of the restrictions, are still being debated
Pubs and restaurants could be closed in parts of northern England and the Midlands
- a ban on overnight stays is also being considered