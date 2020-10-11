UK PM Johnson will reveal new COVID-19 measures on Monday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK Prime Minister Johnson will announce the new restrictions to MPs on Monday 

  • the BBC says it is "very likely" some areas will face further restrictions
  • plan is for a three-tier local lockdown system
  • details of each tier, including the level of infection at which an area would qualify for it and the nature of the restrictions, are still  being debated

Pubs and restaurants could be closed in parts of northern England and the Midlands
  • a ban on overnight stays is also being considered

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose