The Tele goes on:

Johnson's new Brexit plan will leave Northern Ireland in a special relationship with Europe until 2025

This is a positive, as far as it goes. The insistence from BJ on a hard border on the island of Ireland was never going to fly. BJ looks like he is finally facing reality. This might well go some way to a deal being agreed to. Sure, its a can kick, but hey, we are accustomed to those by now (not just on Brexit )