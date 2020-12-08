UK PM spokesman: Brexit talks will not continue into next year

Remarks by UK PM spokesman, Jamie Davies





Johnson agreed to meet von der Leyen to see if there is a political way through

No plans for Johnson to meet Macron, Merkel

Negotiations to be concluded by year-end

Talks will not continue into next year

If you recall, the first "hard deadline" was supposed to be 30 June. Yet, here we are.





Then again, this is supposed to be the transition period deadline, so we'll see how much of a determination it will be to stick with it as we are now just 23 days away.





As mentioned earlier, there doesn't seem to be a lot of room to wiggle on the technical side of things. It now comes down to the political haggling and what sort of optics both sides want to present in order to avoid a straightforward no-deal outcome.



