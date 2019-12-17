UK PM spokesman: Election manifesto was explicit in ruling out any extension of transition period

Comments by UK PM spokesman, James Slack





Government wants to start negotiating future trade relationship as soon as possible

Intend new relationship with EU to be ready to start by January 2021

In all circumstances, we are leaving EU customs union and single market

This reaffirms what we already know, that Johnson will be adding a clause to his Brexit bill which will "legally prohibit" an extension of the transition period beyond December 2020.





There will definitely be a lot of questions and debate around the clause in parliament but the intention is clear. It is either the UK and EU agree to some trade deal by the end of next year or the UK crashes out via no-deal Brexit.



