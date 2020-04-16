UK PM spokesman: Extending Brexit transition period would prolong uncertainty

The UK stands firm on the Brexit deadline





UK will reject any EU request to extend Brexit transition period

UK will not ask for an extension to the Brexit transition period

UK PM Johnson is continuing recovery from the coronavirus infection

Tick tock, tick tock. Amid all the news with the coronavirus pandemic, let's not forget that the pound also still has Brexit risks to consider in the next few weeks/months.





The UK has said that unless there is an agreement settled by June, they would be leaving the EU without a negotiated trade deal in place at the end of the year.





Despite the coronavirus making the negotiating process more difficult and taking up more of both governments' time, this is still the status quo on Brexit today.



